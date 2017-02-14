140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp

140 Somali refugees set to leave for ...

23 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to their refugee camp instead, one of the refugees said Saturday. It was not clear why they were returned a day after a U.S. court order blocked Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.

Chicago, IL

