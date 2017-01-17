Zimbabwe pastor charged after 'prophecy' of Mugabe's death
" Zimbabwe police have charged a local pastor who claimed God told him President Robert Mugabe will die this year. Phillip Patrick Mugadza was detained Monday in the capital, Harare.
