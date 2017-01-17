Youth wing of Burundi's ruling party accused of killings

Members of the youth league of Burundi's ruling party have beaten, tortured and killed scores of people across the country in recent months, according to Human Rights Watch. Members of the Imbonerakure youth group carry out violent crimes with impunity because President Pierre Nkurunziza's government is unwilling to prosecute or rein in the youth group, said the rights group in a report released Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.