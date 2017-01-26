Upset at Nigerian 'Big Brother' filme...

Upset at Nigerian 'Big Brother' filmed in Sth Africa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

It should be a dose of must-see television, but the new series of Big Brother in Nigeria has turned into another episode in the spat between the country and its continental rival South Africa. Nigeria is investigating why its version of the reality television show is being shot in South Africa, after the minister of information's office said it had been "bombarded" by complaints from viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Tue Well done 1
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC