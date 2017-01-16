UN Report Says Numerous Abuses Have Occurred in South Sudan

South Sudanese government and opposition soldiers "blatantly ignored" international law during clashes in July that killed hundreds of people, according to a United Nations human rights investigation. The South Sudanese military swarmed throughout the capital with house-to-house searches and used language tests to identify civilians from different tribes, at times executing them on the spot, said the investigation by the U.N. Human Rights Office and the U.N. mission in South Sudan.

