UN experts: Rebels, criminals, some army exploit Congo gold
Some army officers, rebel groups and criminal networks in Congo are still illegally exploiting the country's gold and mineral riches despite government and military bans, U.N. experts said in a report circulated Monday. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Congo said gold remains by far the mineral most used to finance rebel and criminal groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC