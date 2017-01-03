UN condemns deadly ambush that leaves one 'blue helmet' dead in Central African Republic
New York, Jan 8 : The Security Council has strongly condemned the ambush by unknown attackers late last week against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic in Bokayai, in the northwest part of the country, in which one Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed. [NK World] In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of the peacekeeper killed, the Government of Bangladesh and MINUSCA, and extended their sympathies to the Government of the Central African Republic .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Fri
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC