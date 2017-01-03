UN condemns deadly ambush that leaves one 'blue helmet' dead in Central African Republic

New York, Jan 8 : The Security Council has strongly condemned the ambush by unknown attackers late last week against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic in Bokayai, in the northwest part of the country, in which one Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed. [NK World] In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of the peacekeeper killed, the Government of Bangladesh and MINUSCA, and extended their sympathies to the Government of the Central African Republic .

