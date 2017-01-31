UN children agency seeks $3.3 billion...

UN children agency seeks $3.3 billion in support in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

UNICEF is appealing for $3.3 billion this year to help millions of children worldwide facing conflict, malnutrition and other humanitarian emergencies. of the appeal would provide funds for children either displaced within Syria or who have fled abroad to escape the country's nearly six-year war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Mon tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,847 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC