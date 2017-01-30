UN chief commends African countries for accepting refugees
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, centre right, shakes the hand of Rwandan President Paul Kagame during the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday commended African countries for opening their borders to refugees and people fleeing violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Mon
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC