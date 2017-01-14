Ugandans invent 'smart jacket' to dia...

Ugandans invent 'smart jacket' to diagnose pneumonia

The idea came to Olivia Koburongo, 26, after her grandmother fell ill, and was moved from hospital to hospital before being properly diagnosed with pneumonia Telecommunications engineer Olivia Koburongo fits a child with the mama-ope kit at the Makerere University of Public Health in Kampala on January 16, 2017. A team of Ugandan engineers has invented a "smart jacket" that diagnoses pneumonia faster than a doctor, offering hope against a disease which kills more children worldwide than any other.

