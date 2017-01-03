Ugandans at Chinese company strike ov...

Ugandans at Chinese company strike over alleged harassment

14 hrs ago

At least 400 Ugandan workers at a Chinese-owned construction company have gone on strike to protest alleged sexual harassment by managers and poor pay. The angry employees staged a demonstration on Tuesday outside the offices of the state-owned China Railway Seventh Group in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

Chicago, IL

