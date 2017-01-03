Uganda opposition members ask ICC to ...

Uganda opposition members ask ICC to investigate killings

Read more: Star Tribune

A group of opposition members in Uganda's parliament has petitioned the International Criminal Court to investigate the killing of dozens of people in clashes between a traditional king's guards and security forces in November. The petition asks the ICC to investigate President Yoweri Museveni as the leader of Uganda's armed forces, as well as officials who commanded the army and police to attack the palace of King Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Kingdom of Rwenzururu.

