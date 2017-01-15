U.S. warns citizens to avoid Kenya-Somalia border over terror attacks
The United States has warned its citizens living in Kenya to avoid traveling to the border area between Somalia and Kenya, because of threats by the terrorist group, Al-Shabaab. Somali security forces patrol the scene of a suicide car bomb blast on August 30, 2016 in Mogadishu.
