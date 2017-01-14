U/E: Tong-Raana, 12 others pick forms for Council of State election
The Paramount Chief of Tongo Traditional Area, Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, and other 12 persons across the Upper East Region have so far picked up nomination forms from the Electoral Commission to contest this year's Council of State elections to be held on February 9. Filing of nomination is by the close of work January 26. So far, 13 persons have picked forms for the election. The youngest is 34 years old and the oldest is 71 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC