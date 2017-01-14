U/E: Tong-Raana, 12 others pick forms for Council of State election

U/E: Tong-Raana, 12 others pick forms...

The Paramount Chief of Tongo Traditional Area, Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, and other 12 persons across the Upper East Region have so far picked up nomination forms from the Electoral Commission to contest this year's Council of State elections to be held on February 9. Filing of nomination is by the close of work January 26. So far, 13 persons have picked forms for the election. The youngest is 34 years old and the oldest is 71 years old.

