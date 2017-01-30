Turkey re-opens embassy in Libyan cap...

Turkey re-opens embassy in Libyan capital

9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Turkey's foreign ministry says it is re-opening its embassy in the Libyan capital which had closed over security concerns in 2014. The foreign ministry said in a statement Monday the embassy in Tripoli was starting out with a "core staff" working under Ambassador Ahmet Aydin Dogan.

