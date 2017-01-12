Tunisian Police Fire Tear Gas at Prot...

Tunisian Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Jobs

Read more: Voice of America

Tunisian police firing tear gas clashed on Thursday with hundreds of youths who tossed rocks and petrol bombs in protests over jobs and a lack of development in a town in the country's south, residents said. Six years after their revolt ousted autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia's central and southern regions are still flashpoints for rioting in marginalized towns where many young Tunisians see little economic progress since the uprising.

