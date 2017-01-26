Three arrests made in Mali over attack that killed 77 people
BAMAKO: Forces from France's Operation Barkhane have arrested three people in connection with a suicide bombing in northern Mali that killed at least 77 people, Mali's Security Minister Salif Traore said on Thursday. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb said five of its fighters conducted the attack on Jan. 18 on a military camp in the town of Gao that also wounded more than 100 people.
