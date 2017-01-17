Thousands of holidaymakers to be flow...

Thousands of holidaymakers to be flown home early from The Gambia

THOUSANDS of UK holidaymakers in The Gambia are to be flown home amid growing concerns about political unrest in the west African nation. Travel trade organisation Abta estimated there are around 2,000 people on package holidays in the country, with more than 1,500 others on flight-only trips.

