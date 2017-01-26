The Latest: PM Trudeau says Canada wi...

The Latest: PM Trudeau says Canada will take refugees

9 hrs ago

The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you. Trudeau tweeted Saturday "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith.

