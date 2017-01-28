The Latest: Freed Iraqi says America a the greatesta
The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries : An Iraqi who was detained overnight at a New York City airport because of President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from certain Muslim nations has called America "the land of freedom" after being released from custody. Hameed Khalid Darweesh worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army when it invaded Iraq in 2003.
