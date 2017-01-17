The Latest: Defeated Gambia leader not leaving country yet
The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office : Senegalese foreign affairs ministry officials who have briefed on the situation say Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh has agreed to cede power but is not leaving the country tonight. The officials spoke late Friday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press about the issue.
