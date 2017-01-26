Tanzania gold miners rescued after two-day ordeal21 min ago

Tanzania gold miners rescued after tw...

Tanzanian rescue workers today saved 15 miners who were trapped 35 metres underground for at least two days when their makeshift gold mine collapsed, a witness and local media reported. "They are all alive," witness Elias Makundi, who said he had accompanied a relative of the miners to the site of the accident, told AFP by phone.

