Taiwan Protests Nigeria's Demand to Move Trade Mission

Taiwan is protesting against Nigeria's demand that it relocate its trade office, following a visit by China's foreign minister and a promise of $40 billion in investment. Nigeria on Wednesday reiterated its support for the "One China" policy of Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory, but said that does not preclude trade with Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

