Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christianity
Swaziland's schools opened for the new academic year yesterday under new government orders to teach only Christianity, a move criticised by opponents as fuelling intolerance of Muslims. Officials said that old text books were being replaced with new ones that mention only the Bible, and that schools were required to submit a list of qualified religious studies teachers ahead of the start of term.
