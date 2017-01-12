Suspect in Ivory Coast al Qaeda attac...

Suspect in Ivory Coast al Qaeda attack arrested in Mali

12 hrs ago

Authorities in Mali have arrested a man believed to be linked to an al Qaeda attack on a beach resort town in neighboring Ivory Coast that killed 19 people early last year, Malian security officials said on Thursday. Gunmen shot swimmers and sunbathers in the town of Grand Bassam, 40 km from the commercial capital Abidjan, last March before storming into several hotels.

