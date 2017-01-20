Suicide car bomber outside Mogadishu ...

Suicide car bomber outside Mogadishu airport kills 3: Police

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Somali soldiers walk near a vehicle, at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport Monday, killing at least three people, a Somali police officer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC