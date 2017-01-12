South Sudan claims mandate has expire...

South Sudan claims mandate has expired for more UN troops

22 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

South Sudan's government is claiming that the U.N. Security Council mandate to send a new contingent of 4,000 peacekeepers to boost the existing force has expired. Minister of Information Michael Makuei told the Associated Press that Dec. 15th was the expiration date for the deployment of peacekeepers to bolster the existing 12,000 U.N. troops in South Sudan.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,027

