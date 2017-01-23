South Africa: White men face trial fo...

South Africa: White men face trial for coffin attack

A pre-trial hearing of two South African white men accused of forcing a black man into a coffin is to start on Wednesday, bringing race relations in the country back into the spotlight. The pair, Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson, were charged in November with assault and intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after a video emerged online showing them pushing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive The 20-second video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows the victim cowering inside a coffin, wailing as one man pushes a lid on his head and the other threatens to put petrol and a snake inside the coffin.

