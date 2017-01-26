South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rh...

South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for the illegal hunting of specially protected wild animals after seven rhino were allegedly killed and dehorned on a farm in Limpopo in November 2016, police said on Sunday. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapel said police followed up on information received that seven rhino were allegedly poached on a farm in Ring-Beult-Steenbokpan in Lephalale last year.

