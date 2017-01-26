South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge
A 55-year-old man has been arrested for the illegal hunting of specially protected wild animals after seven rhino were allegedly killed and dehorned on a farm in Limpopo in November 2016, police said on Sunday. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapel said police followed up on information received that seven rhino were allegedly poached on a farm in Ring-Beult-Steenbokpan in Lephalale last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC