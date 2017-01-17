Security audit before Sousse attack 'could have saved lives'
Lives could have been saved if a travel company had carried out a security audit before the Sousse terrorist attack instead of an assessment after it, an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 British holidaymakers in the resort in Tunisia in June 2015 heard that TUI did not carry out frequent security risk assessments on resorts or hotels before the atrocity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|9 hr
|Rashid
|4
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC