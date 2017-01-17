Security audit before Sousse attack '...

Security audit before Sousse attack 'could have saved lives'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Lives could have been saved if a travel company had carried out a security audit before the Sousse terrorist attack instead of an assessment after it, an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 British holidaymakers in the resort in Tunisia in June 2015 heard that TUI did not carry out frequent security risk assessments on resorts or hotels before the atrocity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) 9 hr Rashid 4
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 14 Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC