Roadside bomb kills at least 4 troops in Somalia town

Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

At least four soldiers were killed and five wounded on Tuesday when a roadside bomb that Islamist militant group al Shabaab said it planted exploded outside a military camp in a town near Mogadishu, officials said. Further south, Kenyan soldiers working under the African Union Mission in Somalia killed seven al Shabaab fighters in a Somali district on the countries' border, Kenyan authorities said.

