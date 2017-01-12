Riots in Tunisia on revolt's anniversary, protests greet president

Unemployed Tunisians shout slogans during a demonstration demanding the government provide them with job opportunities in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia January 14, 2017. Hundreds of protesters demanding jobs clashed with police in several Tunisian towns on Saturday, blocking the route of visiting President Beji Caid Essebsi in one region, on the sixth anniversary of the country's revolution.

