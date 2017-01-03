Red Cross Worker Shot Dead in Northern Mali
A local worker for the International Committee of the Red Cross was shot dead in the northern Mali town of Gao late on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the aid organization and local residents said. "We are trying to confirm the details, but we can confirm the worker was killed," Saoure Barthelemi said on Thursday, without providing further details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|1 hr
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC