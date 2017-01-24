Pro-Trump Rally in Nigeria: 65+ Arres...

Pro-Trump Rally in Nigeria: 65+ Arrested, 11 Allegedly Killed by Security Forces

11 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

A pro-Donald Trump rally held Friday in Port Harcourt, in the southeast of Nigeria, ended with the arrest of at least 65 protesters, according to local police, while organizers initially claimed more than 200 people went missing after the protests and local media reported 11 people killed at the rally, both claims police denied. The protest occurred in the region of Biafra, which seceded from Nigeria in 1967, sparking a two-and-a-half year civil war that ended after a federal blockade that starved up to 3 million Biafrans during the course of the war, and was organized by Indigenous People of Biafra , which continues to advocate Biafran independence.

