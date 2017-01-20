Private schoolboys jailed on rape charges

Patrician Brothers HSC graduates Norman Massimino and Beshoi Butros are in prison facing charges of raping an 18-year-old girl at a New Year's Eve party. Picture: Facebook TWO private schoolboys are in prison just weeks after completing their HSC year on charges of having gang raped an 18-year-old girl at a New Year's Eve party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.