Official: 236 dead at camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - The death toll from the bombing of a refugee camp by Nigeria's air force has climbed to 236, a local official said Monday - a sharp increase from earlier counts. A total of 234 victims were buried in Rann, where the camp is located, while two others died after being evacuated to the city of Maiduguri for medical care, said Babagana Malarima, chairman of the Kala Balge local government council of northeast Borno state On Jan. 17, Nigeria's air force bombed the camp housing Boko Haram refugees near the Cameroonian border multiple times.

