No deal in talks to persuade Gambian leader to step down

No deal was reached Friday in last-ditch attempts by a regional mediation team to persuade Gambia's longtime leader to step down, and while mediation will continue, the inauguration next week of the elected opposition coalition leader will go forward, the spokesman for coalition said. "This crisis has not been solved by these talks," said spokesman Halifa Sallah, adding that more efforts are needed to narrow differences.

Chicago, IL

