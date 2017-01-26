Nigerian gunmen attack convoy on northeast highway, 7 killed
Gunmen believed to be Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked a convoy of motorists along a recently secured highway, killing at least seven people and injuring many others, including soldiers in a military escort, witnesses said. The Maiduguri-Biu highway has been one of the most dangerous routes in northeastern Nigeria for three years because of Boko Haram attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC