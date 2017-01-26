Nigerian gunmen attack convoy on nort...

Nigerian gunmen attack convoy on northeast highway, 7 killed

Gunmen believed to be Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked a convoy of motorists along a recently secured highway, killing at least seven people and injuring many others, including soldiers in a military escort, witnesses said. The Maiduguri-Biu highway has been one of the most dangerous routes in northeastern Nigeria for three years because of Boko Haram attacks.

