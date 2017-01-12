Nigerian governor: Aid groups profit from Boko Haram crisis

Aid agencies including UNICEF are profiting from funds meant to help those fleeing Boko Haram's Islamic uprising and should leave the country, the governor of Nigeria's northeastern Borno state says, even as the agencies warn of mass starvation and accuse the government of underplaying the crisis. Gov. Kashim Shettima made the comments to legislators and journalists late Tuesday in Maiduguri, the state capital that is the birthplace of Boko Haram's Islamic insurgency.

