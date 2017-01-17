Nigerian fighter jet strikes refugees, aid workers in Borno
A Nigerian fighter jet misfired during an operation Tuesday, striking refugees at a camp in Borno state for the internally displaced, as well as aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Nigerian officials and the Red Cross. Maj. Gen.
