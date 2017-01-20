Nigeria wants to close airport in cap...

Nigeria wants to close airport in capital for runway repairs

Nigeria's government has proposed closing the airport in its capital, Abuja, for six weeks to repair runways that some airlines have described as dangerous. The government wants to close Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the country's second busiest, for most of February and March.

Chicago, IL

