Nigeria: Two Dead As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque
Less than a month after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide bomber attempted an attack on another mosque on Tuesday morning at Dalori quarters. The bomber detonated the explosive at the fence to the mosque because there were security vigilantes at the entrance to the worship centre.
