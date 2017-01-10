Nigeria: South African Police Kill, A...

Nigeria: South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member in that country. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, told newsmen on telephone from Pretoria that both incidents had been reported to the Nigerian Mission in that country.

Chicago, IL

