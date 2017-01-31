Nigeria: Self-defense fighter dies th...

Nigeria: Self-defense fighter dies thwarting suicide attack

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Police say a member of a civilian self-defense force has died while intercepting a suicide bomber at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria. Police spokesman Victor Isukwu says the attack occurred early Tuesday near the University of Maiduguri, where five people died in a bombing earlier this month.

