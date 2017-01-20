Nigeria plans to close airport in cap...

Nigeria plans to close airport in capital for runway repairs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Nigeria's government plans to close the airport in the capital, Abuja, for six weeks to repair a runway that some airlines have described as dangerous, an aviation ministry statement said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC