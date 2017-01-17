Nigeria botched air strike may have k...

Nigeria botched air strike may have killed up to 236 people21 min ago

12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kano , Jan 21: As many as 236 people may have been killed in the botched Nigerian air strike against Boko Haram that hit a camp for civilians displaced by the unrest, a local official told AFP today. Doctors Without Borders yesterday had said the death toll from Tuesday's strike on the town of Rann in the far northeast had risen to 90, although it claimed that could climb as high as 170.

