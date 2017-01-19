New Gambia president inaugurated in S...

New Gambia president inaugurated in Senegal; Jammeh defiant

A new Gambian president was sworn into office in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday while Gambia's defeated longtime ruler refused to step down from power, deepening a political crisis in the tiny West African country. Adama Barrow was inaugurated in a hastily arranged ceremony at Gambia's embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

