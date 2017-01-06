Mozambique passenger jet strikes - ex...

Mozambique passenger jet strikes - external body,' is damaged

18 hrs ago

A Mozambique airline says one of its passenger jets struck "an external body" shortly before landing and damaged its fuselage. LAM Mozambique Airlines tells the Portuguese news agency Lusa that the possibility the plane hit a drone is "a speculation."

