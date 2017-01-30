Morocco readmitted to the African Union

Morocco readmitted to the African Union

"Morocco is now a full member of the African Union. There was a very long debate but 39 of our 54 states approved the return of Morocco, even if the Western Sahara question remains," Senegalese President Macky Sall told journalists.

