Mali: Explosion at military camp kills dozens

A suicide vehicle bombing Wednesday ripped a Mali military camp shared by government forces and other armed groups cooperating on a peace deal, killing dozens of people, the United Nations' mission in the West African nation said. Forty-seven people were killed in the attack in the city of Gao, according to a news release from Mali's Ministry of Economy and Communication.

