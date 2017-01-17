Mali: Explosion at military camp kills dozens
A suicide vehicle bombing Wednesday ripped a Mali military camp shared by government forces and other armed groups cooperating on a peace deal, killing dozens of people, the United Nations' mission in the West African nation said. Forty-seven people were killed in the attack in the city of Gao, according to a news release from Mali's Ministry of Economy and Communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|6 min
|Rashid
|4
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC